UP: Unidentified man run over by goods train in Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A young man died after being hit by a goods train on a railway bridge over the Gandak River here, police said on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased man is yet to be ascertained, they added.

The incident occurred around 7:00 pm on Friday beyond the Paniyahwa railway station on the Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj railway section.

The goods train, travelling to Bihar, was crossing the Gandak River on the Paniyahwa railway bridge, under Hanuman Ganj police station limits, when it run over the man -- dragging him for some distance -- resulting in his death on the spot.

Police said a wallet was found on the deceased, but no object was found that could help identify him.

The police are working to identify the man, and the reason for his presence on the bridge will only be known following his identification, an official said.

Station House Officer, Khadda, Girijesh Upadhyay said the body of a young man was recovered from the bridge after he was hit by a train. He has not yet been identified.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, he added.