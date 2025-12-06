UP: Unidentified vehicle hits bike in Kushinagar; pillion dead, rider critical

Kushinagar (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A man was killed and another seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle here, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Friday when Ranjan (35) and Dinkar (30), both residents of Ramnagar in Kushinagar district, were heading towards Paniyaha on the Nebua-Paniyaha highway, they said.

As they neared a petrol pump in Chhitauni town, an unidentified vehicle coming at a high speed hit them from behind. The collision was so severe that Dinkar, who was riding pillion, died on the spot, while Ranjan, the rider, was left with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene after the incident.

On reaching the spot, police shifted Ranjan to a community health centre in Turkaha, and sent Dinkar's body for post-mortem.

Local SHO Sanjay Kumar said police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to identify and trace the vehicle and the driver. PTI COR NAV SMV ARI