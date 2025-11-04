UP universities secure ranks in QS Asia list; governor, higher education minister laud feat

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday congratulated universities in the state for securing positions in the prestigious QS Asia University Rankings 2025, describing the achievement as a reflection of their academic excellence and research commitment.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Patel, who is also the Chancellor of State Universities, said the recognition highlights the collective efforts of teachers, researchers, officials and students, adding that the achievement is a matter of pride for both the state and the country.

She expressed confidence that state universities would continue to achieve new milestones in education, research and social development in the coming years.

According to the QS Asia University Rankings 2025, Lucknow University secured a rank between 781 and 790 in Asia and 244 in South Asia, while Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, were placed between 801 and 850 in Asia and 254 in South Asia.

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, ranked between 901 and 950 in Asia and 297 in South Asia.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay University, Gorakhpur, achieved a rank of 1001-1100 in Asia and 330 in South Asia, while Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, was ranked 1201-1300 in Asia and 397 in South Asia.

Patel noted that the QS system evaluates universities based on multiple global indicators such as PhD-qualified staff, international research networks, faculty-student ratios, employer and academic reputation and international student and faculty presence, reflecting both academic quality and global competitiveness.

In a separate statement, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay congratulated faculty members, researchers, administrators and students, crediting the achievement to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's focus on improving higher education standards and research excellence.

Upadhyay said the recognition is "global proof of Uttar Pradesh's growing strength in education, research and innovation," adding that the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, digital learning initiatives, industry-academic partnerships and research promotion schemes have played a decisive role in this success.

He said state universities are now building a stronger presence in global academic competition, supported by consistent institutional reforms and innovation-driven learning.