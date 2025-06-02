UP: Unknown vehicle crashes into car amid wedding procession; 2 killed, 5 injured

Hamirpur (UP) Jun 2 (PTI) An unknown vehicle crashed into a car near Narayanpur village here, in which two people were killed and five injured, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 2 am when an unknown vehicle rammed into a car part of a wedding procession from Kalpi to Devgaon in Sumerpur.

In the aftermath, seven people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance, where Shobhit (11) and Saurabh Pal (23) were declared dead.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination, while the injured individuals are receiving medical treatment, Sumerpur Police Station Inspector Anup Singh said.

Meanwhile, the police are working to locate the unknown vehicle involved in the incident. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL