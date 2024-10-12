UP: Upper caste community blocks 'baarat' over loudspeaker songs, police intervene

Bareilly(UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A marriage procession was stopped from entering a village here by members of an upper-caste community who objected to certain songs being blasted out from loudspeakers, prompting police to intervene and help resolve the issue, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place in Girdharpur village of Sirauli area when some people from the upper caste community were angered by the songs played in the groom's procession to the village, they said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and ensured the safe passage of the procession, Sirauli Station House Officer (SHO) Prayagraj Singh said.

The police intervened and facilitated a compromise between the two groups, Singh said.

"The upper-caste community members eventually bid farewell to the two daughters, offering them traditional gifts, and the issue was resolved without any untoward incident," he said.

No FIR has been lodged regarding the matter, the SHO said.