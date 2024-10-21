UP: Upset over son's second marriage, man kills grandson in Lalitpur

Banda (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was strangled to death allegedly by his grandfather in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh due to the accused's displeasure over his son's second marriage, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mushtaq told PTI that they received a report late on Sunday about the suspicious death of a child in Gidvar village of Pura Kalan area.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that the child had been strangled to death with a rope, he said.

"Further investigation revealed that the accused, Pritam (56), was unhappy with his son's marriage to a woman who had a child from her previous relationship," Mushtaq said.

The SP said the accused was unhappy with the child and in a fit of anger, strangled him to death on Sunday night.

The accused been arrested and the rope used in the crime has been recovered. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal action is underway, the officer added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ