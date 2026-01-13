UP: Uttarayani fair kicks off in Bareilly; Uttarakhand's folk traditions on display

Bareilly (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) The vibrant folk culture of Uttarakhand took centre stage as the 30th Uttarayani fair began at the Bareilly Club ground here on Tuesday, offering visitors a glimpse of the hill state's traditional arts, cuisine and heritage.

Organised by the Uttarayani Jan Kalyan Samiti, the three-day cultural event is showcasing Uttarakhand's folk dances, music, traditional attire and local food. Six cultural troupes sponsored by the Uttarakhand government are presenting performances throughout the fair, cultural coordinator Pooran Danu said.

The proposed visit of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was cancelled at the last minute, due to which the formal inauguration could not take place as scheduled.

However, committee president Amit Pant said the fair would continue as planned from January 13 to 15.

Ahead of the opening, Bareilly Mayor Dr Umesh Gautam flagged off a colourful procession from Kotwali, featuring artistes dressed in traditional Uttarakhand attire.

The procession passed through major intersections in the city before reaching the fair venue, with folk dances to the beats of 'dhol' and 'damau' (percussion instrument) attracting large crowds.

Pant said entry to the fair is free for the public. The fair will remain open daily from 10 am to 8 pm. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB ARB