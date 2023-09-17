UP: Varanasi, Gorakhpur DMs among 10 worst performers in public grievances redressal

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) The district magistrates of Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home district Gorakhpur were among the 10 worst performers in the state in August in terms of public grievances redressal.

On the basis of resolution of complaints received on Jansunwai Samadhan System or Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and CM Helpline, the state government has released a list of best and worst performing DMs and district police chiefs in the state, an official statement said on Sunday.

The police chiefs of Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya are among the worst performers in public grievances redressal, it said.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the performance of officials and gave strict instructions to the poor performers to improve.

The chief minister also stated that a review of the performance of all these officers will be conducted again after one month, and senior officials in districts with poor performance will be held accountable.

He emphasised that officers should try to make their tenure memorable by serving the public effectively, the statement said.

The top 10 DMs, according to the list, for August were of Amethi, Kannauj, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Sonbhadra, Ghaziabad, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Hapur and Bhadohi.

On the other hand, the DMs of Baghpat, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Agra, Siddharthnagar, Saharanpur, Rampur and Moradabad were the worst performers in grievance redressal.

As per the list, the best-performing police commissioners, SSPs and SPs in the state are from Aligarh, Shravasti, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Kushinagar, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Chitrakoot, Bhadohi and Hathras.

The bottom 10 included police chiefs of Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Fatehpur, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Etah, Hapur, Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar, the statement said.

The best and worst performing tehsils of the state have also been included in the list.

The top 10 tehsils included Kol of Aligarh, Kerakat and Badlapur of Jaunpur, Ikauna of Shravasti, Sadar of Prayagraj, Baraut of Baghpat, Atrauli of Aligarh, Syana of Bulandshahr, Orai of Jalaun and Hasanpur tehsil of Amroha.

Similarly, the worst-performing 10 tehsils included Bilaspur of Rampur, Tirwa and Chhibramau of Kannauj, Milak of Rampur, Dhaulana of Hapur, Hathras of Hathras, Khalilabad of Sant Kabirnagar, Dhaurahara of Kheri, Kannauj of Kannauj and Unchahar tehsil of Raebareli.

Adityanath has directed the senior officials of all the poor performing districts to address the issues of people by holding regular public hearings, the statement said. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK