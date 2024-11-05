UP: Varanasi man 'kills' wife, 3 kids, later found dead of gunshot wound

Varanasi (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A man who was out on bail in a murder case has allegedly shot his wife and three children dead here, officials said on Tuesday.

The body of the man was also found by police on Tuesday evening, they added.

The incident took place in the Bhaidani area here on Monday night, when Rajendra Gupta's wife Neetu Gupta (45), their sons Navnendra (25) and Subendra (15) and daughter Gaurangi (16) -- were fast asleep, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal said.

The family's tenants got to know about the incident on Tuesday afternoon and informed police.

Banswal said the Police Control Room was alerted, following which a team was rushed to the spot. According to the DCP, Gupta's mother told police that there were daily disputes between her daughter-in-law and son due to ongoing family issues.

Police have also seized empty shells of pistol bullets from the house, the DCP said.

Gupta had gone missing from the spot after the incident. Officials zeroed in on the liquor businessman, who had a murder case pending against him since 1997 and was out on bail, as the main suspect and launched a search for him.

Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Sharma said Gupta's body was found from Sadarpur village located within the Rohaniya police station limits on Tuesday evening.

Gupta died of a gunshot wound, Sharma said, adding that authorities are probing whether he died by suicide or if someone killed him.

Police said they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killings and a detailed probe is underway. PTI COR ABN KIS RC