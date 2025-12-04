UP: Verification drives underway amid intensified crackdown on illegal immigrants

Lucknow, Dec 4 (PTI) Amid the statewide crackdown on illegally residing Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants launched by the Uttar Pradesh government, police and intelligence units conducted intensive verification drives across major districts on Thursday.

As part of the coordinated drive, checks were undertaken in Lucknow, besides major districts like Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Agra, Saharanpur, Mathura, and several others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier instructed civic bodies and police units to identify all suspected foreign nationals living or working within their limits, verify their documents, and prepare district-wise lists of those lacking valid papers.

He has also directed officials to identify government buildings and police facilities to be converted into temporary detention centres for these illegal residents until deportation processes are completed, according to officials.

In Baghpat, Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said teams are verifying the residents of sensitive locations with the help of local police stations and intelligence units.

"Lists of tenants, outsiders and individuals without valid documents are being prepared. No illegal immigrant has been confirmed so far, but vigilance continues," he said.

In Meerut, the district administration has stepped up scrutiny of suspected Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

District Magistrate V K Singh told PTI that the ongoing action is being monitored at the senior level.

"If the government instructs us to set up a detention centre, we will proceed immediately," he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Vipin Tada said the verification of people who have recently moved into the district is being carried out.

"If any illegal immigrant is identified, strict legal action will follow. Data is being collected and sent to concerned states for verification," he said, adding that checks were also conducted on Wednesday as part of the drive.

In Agra, police and civic officials have launched extensive background checks, particularly in slum clusters and settlements where undocumented individuals are suspected to reside.

Municipal Commissioner Ankit Khandelwal said the corporation has handed over the list of nearly 5,000 sanitation workers for verification.

"Some sanitation staff were found to be suspicious in Lucknow, so similar checks have been initiated here," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas said all police stations have been instructed to intensify verification, especially in areas with dense informal settlements.

"Local intelligence units, the Intelligence Bureau and district police are examining residency documents. Verification will be completed in the coming days," he said.

During a visit to Hathras on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told BJP workers to participate in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and urged them to identify those "living illegally in the area as infiltrators", so that their names can be removed.

Pathak also asked them to ensure inclusion of the youths who have turned 18 and women who recently moved in after marriage.

According to officials, recent investigations have revealed attempts by some foreign nationals to obtain Indian identity documents and assimilate themselves as local residents.

The verification exercise aims to identify such cases and ensure that no individual stays in the state with forged or incomplete documentation, they said.

The crackdown is expected to continue over the next several days, with senior officials monitoring progress in each district, they added.