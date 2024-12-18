UP: Victim's family alleges pressure after court orders FIR against BJP MLA on gang rape charges

Budaun (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Eight days after a special MP-MLA court here directed to lodge an FIR against BJP MLA from Bilsi Harish Shakya and 15 others on charges of gang rape and fraud, the victim's husband has approached the court expressing dissatisfaction with the delay in registering the case.

Speaking to PTI, the petitioner alleged they are still facing pressure from the accused MLA, claiming that Inspector Manoj Singh from the Civil Lines police station asked his wife to come for a medical examination before the FIR could be filed.

The petitioner's lawyer, however, said the law requires the FIR to be lodged first following the court order before conducting a medical examination of the victim.

The petitioner also expressed concerns about the integrity of the police investigation, accusing Inspector Singh of mistreatment during a previous incident when false cases were filed against the family by the MLA's aides.

To ensure a transparent probe, the victim's family requested that police recordings of their statements be documented with video evidence.

In response to Shakya's claim made before the media suggesting the family did not mention gang rape in their complaint to senior police officers while reporting the incident on September 17, the petitioner clarified that his wife revealed under duress that Shakya and his aides raped her on two occasions.

The family alleged that despite filing a complaint, police failed to take action in the matter, leading them to approach the court for justice, the petitioner said. PTI COR KIS ARI