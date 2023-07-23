UP: Video of 2 college students indulging in obscene act goes viral

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A video of two students allegedly indulging in an obscene act inside the Government Medical College here has gone viral on social media platforms.

The college principal has ordered a probe into the incident and said legal action will be taken against the culprits.

In the purported video, a group of paramedical students can be seen sitting in a hall while two of them -- a male and a female -- indulge in an obscene act.

College Principal Rajesh Kumar told PTI on Sunday that the process to identify the students is on.

The matter is being investigated and legal action will be taken after identifying them. This is a serious matter and we will not let anyone tarnish the image of the college, Kumar said. PTI COR CDN RHL