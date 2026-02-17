UP: Video of youths vandalising grave surface online, 1 arrested

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A man was arrested after a video of some youths vandalising a grave surfaced on social media, police here said on Tuesday.

The video, which is said to be two months old but went viral on Monday, some youths were seen demolition a grave which was constructed on a road in Bihari Nagar area under GT road police station.

Six youths in the video are seen using hammers on the structure and raising slogans, they said.

An FIR was registered at Ghaziabad police station on Monday and a suspect identified as Adarsh Dubey (28) was arrested, the police said, adding that attempts are on to nab others.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Upasna Pandey said that when the video gained traction an FIR was registered by sub-inspector Ankit Rathore.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the incident occurred two months ago.

The group, as per the footage, used a rickshaw to transport the rubble away from the site. Police has confirmed that no debris of the grave remains in the lane of the colony.

Some of the residents of the colony told the police a grave had existed in the colony till a few days ago but now it is not there.

Police teams tracing the miscreants they will also be arrested soon, ACP Pandey said.