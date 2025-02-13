UP Vigilance raids properties of retd cop in Meerut, seizes assets worth Rs 14.5 crore

Meerut (UP) In a crackdown on alleged disproportionate assets, the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment (Vigilance) conducted raids on the properties of retired sub-inspector Mahendra Singh Saini in Meerut on Wednesday, officials said.

The team unearthed properties worth Rs 14.5 crore, they said.

Three Vigilance teams, comprising 22 members, carried out simultaneous searches at Saini's residence (A-63, A-3 Kirti Palace) and his New Delhi Public School in Jagriti Vihar, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Indu Siddharth.

Saini's wife, Shakuntala Devi, is the president of the school society, while their son, Anurag Saini, serves as the manager/general secretary, the ASP said.

The searches revealed a school valued at 11.5 crore, two houses, and jewellery worth crores. Documents related to land at 30 different locations and 10 bank accounts were also recovered, ASP said.

The recovered assets and documents have been seized and are currently under investigation, ASP added.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed against Saini for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets. A case was registered in 2022 at the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment in Meerut.