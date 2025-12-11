UP village head held for killing complainant after corruption expose

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A village head in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district who was stripped of all financial and administrative powers over corruption charges allegedly killed the 65-year-old man, whose complaint lead to the probe, by running him over with a car, police said on Thursday.

Head of Dhaskari village, Manish Yadav, and his relative Sujit Kumar have been arrested for the murder of the complainant Kamla Kant Dubey Wednesday night, a senior police officer said.

According to officials, Dubey submitted a sworn complaint to District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar alleging that Yadav had siphoned off around Rs 10 lakh under the MGNREGA scheme. A probe confirmed the irregularities, following which the DM on Wednesday seized all powers of the village head and constituted a three-member committee to oversee the panchayat's functioning.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the incident took place late Wednesday night when Dubey was closing his medical store. Yadav and Sujit Kumar allegedly drove a speeding car towards him, crushing him near the shop's shutter before fleeing the spot.

Dubey was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Manglik said CCTV footage captured the entire sequence, clearly showing the vehicle ramming into Dubey and then reversing.

A case of murder has been registered, and both accused have been arrested, he said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.