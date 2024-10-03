UP: Village head's son killed in land dispute, family alleges police inaction

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Son of a village head was killed after being attacked with a brick over a land dispute, police here said on Wednesday.

The victim's family has alleged police negligence and inaction in the case.

The incident occurred in Kapas village. A long-standing land dispute between Gram Pradhan Poonam Devi and Sher Singh escalated into a violent confrontation on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural Area) Sagar Jain said.

During the altercation, both parties began pelting stones at each other. Sumit (25), Devi's son, got hit with a brick on his head. Some other people, involved in the clash, also suffered injuries, Jain said.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and took Sumit to a hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning, Jain said.

Sumit's family and locals gathered at the Senior Superintendent of Police's office on Thursday, expressing outrage over the incident. They have accused the police of negligence and inaction.

They allege that Sumit's life could have been saved if he had received timely medical attention. They said that the police delayed providing necessary medical assistance.

Jain countered these allegations, "Considering the Sumit's injuries, he was admitted to hospital for medical care. Despite this, we are looking into the allegations made by the family members and action will be taken if any negligence is found." PTI COR CDN HIG