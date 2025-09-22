UP: Villagers block road over shop owner's death in Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Villagers and family members of a 28-year-old shop owner who was found dead under mysterious circumstances blocked a road here for an hour on Monday, police said.

They said Anshu Vishwakarma, a resident of Saren village in Chandauli district and who used to run an electronics shop in Bauri Road, died on Sunday night while returning home after closing the shop.

Alleging that Vishwakarma has been murdered, the agitated villagers staged a protest and blocked traffic on Bauri Road at around 10 am on Monday.

Station House Officer Anil Kumar Pandey said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anupam Mishra and Circle Officer (CO) Krishnamurari Sharma visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

"It was found that Vishwakarma died in an accident. The murder allegation is incorrect," Pandey said.

Following the clarification, the victim's family demanded financial assistance.

SDM Mishra assured them that their demand would be addressed under relevant provisions, an official said.

The family later submitted a written statement expressing satisfaction with the police investigation.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, CO Sharma said.

Traffic movement, which remained disrupted for about an hour, was restored after police intervention, the official said.