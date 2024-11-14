UP: Villagers booked for casteist slurs, disruption of Dalit's funeral

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A village head and three others have been booked by the Khatoli Police for allegedly obstructing the funeral of a Dalit and making casteist remarks in Bhensi village of this district.

Advertisment

Baburam, a Dalit, died on November 9, according to the complaint filed by a woman named Sonia.

"As per the complaint when the body was being carried to the village crematorium, a group led by village head Amit Ahlavat obstructed the last rites, making derogatory remarks against the Dalit community," said Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav.

The police intervened and facilitated the cremation on November 9.

Advertisment

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the BNS, including those related to caste-based discrimination and atrocities.

The matter is being further investigated, the officer said. PTI COR CDN AS AS