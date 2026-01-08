UP: Villagers clash with tehsildar's team during measurement of disputed land

Etah (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A tehsildar and other staff accompanying him were chased away by people in a village here in Uttar Pradesh when they came to measure a disputed land. Both sides have accused the other of initiating the clash, which led to stone pelting and alleged assault on villagers, police said.

Police have registered a case against 12 named and 20 unidentified persons but the villagers alleged they were being targeted even though they were "attacked" in the presence of officials.

Tehsildar Sandeep Singh, who has dismissed all allegations, said he went to Nagla Godi village in Etah on Wednesday evening to inquire into a complaint.

"During the measurement process, villagers suddenly started protesting and resorted to stone-pelting, in which my vehicle was damaged," said Singh, who was accompanied by police personnel and revenue staff.

Purported videos of the clash have surfaced on social media.

The villagers, however, alleged that he was hand in glove with the "land mafia" to facilitate illegal encroachment on the land.

Even when he was informed that the land dispute was pending before the Additional Commissioner’s court in Aligarh division, with the next hearing on January 16, the tehsildar allegedly continued with his measurement work.

Former block pramukh, Geetam Singh Rajput, said, “The land matter is sub judice and no order has been passed to allow for measurement. Even after showing court documents, the tehsildar behaved rudely and tried to get the land occupied forcibly." He further claimed that women from his family were assaulted during the clash. “One woman suffered a fracture and another lost consciousness. The assault on women in the presence of officials is shameful." As the situation escalated, more villagers reached the spot, leading to clashes and stone-pelting. The tehsildar’s official vehicle was damaged and its windshield was shattered.

A case has been registered against 12 named and 20 unidentified persons. “Cases have been lodged for stone pelting, obstruction of government work and damage to public property,” a police officer said.

However, the complainant side alleged that instead of taking action against the alleged attackers, police forcibly detained women from the affected family and implicated them in the case.

Police said further investigation is underway and the videos are being examined.