UP: Villagers hold 2 policemen hostage, accuse them of extortion

Meerut (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Two policemen here were allegedly held hostage by villagers, who accused them of extorting money and also beat them up, officials said.

Sub-inspector Satyendra and trainee sub-inspector Shivam posted at the Parikshitgarh police station were held hostage and beaten up in the Govindpuri village on Saturday night. Police force from several police stations reached the spot upon receiving the information, they added.

The villagers created a ruckus for several hours in front of the police officers alleging that sub-inspector Satyendra was harassing shopkeepers for several days. Every day he used to extort money from someone or the other and threatened to send them to jail if people opposed, the villagers said.

The villagers also demanded suspension of both the sub-inspectors and filing of a report.

Circle Officer (Rural) Navina Shukla somehow pacified the villagers and assured action against both the accused policemen.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Vipin Tada told PTI that the villagers accused both the sub-inspectors of extortion.

He said the circle officer, Sadar, has been asked to probe the matter. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK