UP: Villagers kill jackal after it attacks three people, second animal killed in two days

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Villagers killed a jackal after it allegedly attacked three people, including a child, officials here said on Thursday.

This is the second jackal to be killed in the past two days, they said.

A jackal attacked three-year-old Priyanshu in the Newari village of Karari area on Wednesday and then one Ramdas (35), who was working in his field in the same village, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) RS Yadav said.

The animal later reached Khojpur village and attacked Shivbabu, Yadav said.

The villagers surrounded the animal in the Newari area and beat it with sticks, leading to its death, later on Wednesday, the DFO said.

The animal's post-mortem confirmed that it was jackal, Yadav said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, where their conditions were stated to be stable, he said.

On Tuesday, another jackal was killed by villagers in Hamirpur district after it broke into a house and attacked several people in the Bilpur village of Jalalpur, officials said.

The people of Bahraich and adjoining areas are living in fear due to a string of suspected wolf attacks. Eight people were killed and more than 35 injured in these attacks.

Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Saxena has issued directions to capture the animals suspected to be attacking people in the district.

A team of nine shooters have been deployed in the Bahraich forest to shoot the animals attacking the people at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's order, an officer on Wednesday said.

Amid the ongoing man-animal conflict in Mahasi tehsil of Bahraich district, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared it a 'wildlife disaster' affected area, a state minister said on Wednesday.