UP: Villagers kill jackal after it attacks three people, third animal killed in two days

Barabanki (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Villagers killed a jackal after it allegedly attacked three people, including a child, officials here said on Thursday.

This is the third jackal to be killed in the past two days, they said.

The jackal attacked Jitendra, his daughter Meenu and another man, Ram Lakhan of Kutulpur village on Wednesday night, Forest Circle Officer Harakh Pradeep Singh said.

The victims were rushed to hospital and the villagers surrounded the Jackal. The mob attacked the animal with sticks and killed him, Singh said.

A police team reached the spot and handed the carcass to the forest department.

In another incident in Khojpur village in Kaushambi district, the villagers killed a jackal on Wednesday after it allegedly attacked three people, including a child, officials said.

On Tuesday, a jackal was killed by villagers in Hamirpur district after it broke into a house and attacked several people in the Bilpur village of Jalalpur, officials said.

Meanwhile, the people of Bahraich and adjoining areas are living in fear due to a string of suspected wolf attacks. Eight people were killed and more than 35 were injured in these attacks.

Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Saxena has issued directions to capture the animals suspected to be attacking people in the district.

A team of nine shooters have been deployed in the Bahraich forest to shoot the animals attacking the people at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's order, an officer on Wednesday said.

Amid the ongoing man-animal conflict in Mahasi tehsil of Bahraich district, the state government has declared it a 'wildlife disaster' affected area, a state minister said on Wednesday. PTI COR CDN HIG