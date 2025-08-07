UP: Villagers set truck carrying buffalo horns ablaze; FIR lodged

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A group of villagers on Thursday set fire to a truck allegedly carrying buffalo horns, following a dispute with the driver near the Warakala village on the Jalalabad-Badaun road, officials said.

"The truck was transporting buffalo horns when it reached near Warakala. A dispute broke out between the driver and some villagers. Following the altercation, the villagers vandalised the vehicle and later set its tyres on fire," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said.

Police personnel rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the incident, and the fire was doused with the help of fire department teams.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the BNS for arson and property damage.

Additionally, a veterinary doctor was called to the scene, and the preliminary examination confirmed that the horns found in the truck were of buffalo, Dwivedi said, adding that the samples were sent for further forensic analysis.

The incident occurred near the ancient Patna Shiv Temple, which draws large crowds of devotees during the month of Sawan. On the occasion of Shivratri, many devotees throng the temple.

Given the religious significance of the area and the ongoing festivities, locals questioned how the vehicle was allowed to reach the location, officials said.