UP: Villagers under Shardanagar forest range asked to remain alert after wild animal kills 2 kids

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Residents of at least half a dozen villagers under the Shardanagar forest range here have been asked to remain vigilant after a wild animal killed two children in the area, officials said on Saturday.

Divisional Forest Officer, South Kheri, Sanjay Biswal issued the advisory on Friday asking the villagers to not allow their children to venture out alone and work in groups in their fields while playing loud music to deter the "unidentified carnivore" from coming their way.

In case the villagers encounter the wild animal, they have been asked to immediately inform the forest officials, Biswal said.

On September 1, a seven-year-old girl from Mukundapur village was killed in an attack by the animal while on September 7, the animal attacked a 14-year-boy of Khaiya village. The minor succumbed to injuries the following day.

The South Kheri forest authorities said they are yet to identify the animal behind the attacks. The forest area is home to big cats like tigers and leopards along with wolves.

Biswal said following the two human casualties, patrolling teams have been deployed in the area to comb the fields, and village roads and collect pugmarks of the prowling carnivore.

He said four camera traps have been installed at each of the two spots where the attacks took place while a cage has been set up near Khaiya village, he said.

Experts have also been approached to assist in identifying the wild animal and to mitigate the human-animal conflict, he added. PTI COR CDN RHL