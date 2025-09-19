UP villages receive robbery threats; locals, police strengthen security

Bahraich (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) Handwritten pamphlets threatening robberies on specific dates were found pasted on electricity poles in the villages of Sorahiya and Mahanandpurwa, located near the India-Nepal border, officials said on Friday.

In response, residents of Mahanandpurwa have initiated nightly patrols armed with sticks and flashlights, while local police have heightened their vigilance in the area.

The emergence of a second pamphlet in Sorahiya has intensified their fears.

"Rumours of theft have been circulating for the past month, but no thefts have actually occurred. This seems to be the work of some mischievous individuals. In these border villages, there are also false rumours about high-frequency X-ray drones from Nepal, which supposedly can see safes and valuables inside houses at night to target them for future looting," Station House Officer (SHO) Rupaidiha, Ramesh Singh Rawat told PTI.

Village security committees have been advised to remain active, he added.

"We are using informers, intelligence, and CCTV footage to try and catch the person responsible for pasting the pamphlets and spreading false rumours about the drones," Singh stated.