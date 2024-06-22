UP: Violence between two groups over possession of land, shots fired; 7 policemen suspended

Bareilly (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) Seven policemen were suspended after violence broke out between two groups who shot at each other over the possession of a piece of land here on Saturday morning, officials said.

A person walking on the roof of a house nearby is said to have been injured in the incident, Circle Officer (III) Anita Singh Chauhan said.

According to police, the main accused were identified as Rajiv Rana and Aditya Upadhyay. The incident occurred on the Pilibhit bypass in the Izzatnagar area.

On Saturday morning, an argument broke out between Rana and Upadhyay regarding the possession of a piece of land located near Upadhyay's marble shop, Chauhan said.

However, the argument soon turned violent. Rana, who had come with his sons and 40-50 associates, set two JCB machines parked near the disputed land on fire, Chauhan said.

Following this, firing began between the two parties, he said.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot with a fire brigade and doused the flames. However, both parties had fled, the CO said.

Raids were conducted to arrest the accused. Upadhyay and his son Aviral were arrested, and a gun was recovered from them. The police are on the lookout for the remaining accused in the incident, he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police of Bareilly Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said that seven policemen were suspended, including Station House Officer (SHO) of Izzatnagar Police Station Jaishankar Singh, Sub Inspector Rajiv Prakash, Head Constable Yogesh along with Constables Sunny Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Rajkumar and Ajay Tomar, for negligence regarding the incident. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG