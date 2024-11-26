UP: Wanted criminal, aide shot in police encounter, three arrested

Meerut (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head and one of his accomplices were injured during an encounter with police in Kankerkhera area here, police said on Tuesday.

Three criminals, including the injured duo, were arrested, they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said late Monday night, a team from Kankerkhera police station was conducting checks on the road leading to Lala Mohammadpur when they received a tip-off.

"The informer revealed that Monu alias Mohan Giri, a wanted criminal from Ghaziabad and a suspect in the abduction and murder of Lakhan Singh (27) on June 8, was travelling with two accomplices on a motorcycle," he said.

Singh said when the police attempted to stop the motorcycle, the riders tried to flee.

"During the chase, the suspects opened fire on the police with the intent to kill. In retaliatory fire by the police near Lala Mohammadpur, Monu alias Mohan Giri and his accomplice Sohail Qureshi of Meerut sustained bullet injuries to their legs. Another accomplice, Harun Qureshi from Ghaziabad, tried to escape under the cover of darkness but was eventually apprehended after a police cordon," he claimed.

The injured suspects were taken to a hospital, the officer said.

According to the police, all three arrested individuals are hardened criminals. Monu alias Mohan Giri has several cases, including murder, registered against him in Meerut's Kankerkhera and multiple police stations in Ghaziabad.

"We recovered two country-made pistols and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested criminals. Further legal action is being taken in the matter," Singh added. PTI COR KIS DV DV