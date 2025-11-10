UP: Wanted criminal carrying Rs 50,000 bounty shot dead in encounter in Hapur

Hapur (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A proclaimed offender carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest was killed in an encounter with the police here, officials said on Monday.

The encounter took place late on Sunday night, after the police received information that some suspected cattle smugglers were allegedly gathering cows for slaughter.

A police team rushed to Sapanawat Bamba village in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, where they attempted to intercept the accused Haseen, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said.

The accused, a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest, allegedly opened fire at the police in a bid to flee the spot, the officer said.

The police retaliated and Haseen sustained bullet injuries in the exchange. He was taken to the Community Health Centre in Dhaulana, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Police recovered an illegal pistol, 10 live cartridges, an empty shell, and a car from the possession of the Haseen, a resident of Mainota village under Asmauli police station limits in Sambhal district.

According to police, he had over two dozen criminal cases registered against him across districts including Sambhal, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Amroha, and Hapur, involving charges of cow slaughter, attempt to murder, and under the Gangsters Act.

Police have sent the body for postmortem examination and initiated further legal proceedings, they added.