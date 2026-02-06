UP: Wanted criminal shot dead in encounter; constable injured

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was shot dead in an encounter with police in Shamli district, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (Shamli) N P Singh said the accused, identified as Rihan, was wanted in around 90 criminal cases registered in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The encounter took place late Thursday night when police intercepted Rihan after he allegedly committed a road robbery, the SP said.

"When the police team tried to stop him, he attempted to flee and opened fire. In retaliatory firing, he was injured and later succumbed," Singh said.

Police recovered two pistols, a motorcycle, a looted mobile phone and two rings from his possession, he added.

During the exchange of fire, a police constable, Sumit Kumar, sustained a bullet injury and was shifted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Further legal proceedings are underway, police said. PTI COR KIS DV DV