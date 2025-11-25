UP: Wanted criminal wounded in police encounter in Deoria; arrested

Deoria (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 after an encounter in Deoria district, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Govind Kumar alias Kedar, a resident of Barauli village under the Bhaluani police station limits, suffered a bullet injury to his leg in the shootout on Monday night, they said.

According to police, a Kotwali police team was conducting a check near the Rajla Mor when they signalled a motorcycle to stop.

However, the rider attempted to flee but lost control and slipped. He then ran towards the nearby bushes. When asked to stop, the accused opened fire on the police. In retaliatory firing, he was hit in the leg, after which he was taken into custody, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Sanjay Kumar Reddy said a .303-bore country-made pistol, one live cartridge and one used cartridge, a yellow metal chain, and Rs 21,280 in cash were recovered from his possession.

The accused has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.