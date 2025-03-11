UP was left underdeveloped due to incompetence of previous govts: Adityanath

Jhansi, Mar 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed previous governments for allegedly failing to ensure Uttar Pradesh's development, claiming the state was once considered unsafe, and youths and traders were forced to migrate.

In his address at a credit camp under the CM Yuva scheme for Jhansi and Chitrakoot divisions, Adityanath said, "There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was not considered a safe place. Women faced security issues, and youths and traders were forced to leave the state." "But today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the world's fifth-largest economy, and Uttar Pradesh is marching forward with full potential." Lambasting previous governments, he said their "incompetence" left Uttar Pradesh backward, plagued by mafia rule and riots.

But the state has transformed today under PM Modi's leadership and "what was once a lagging state is now India's second-largest economy and a key driver of national growth", he said.

"Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of MSME units in the country, creating jobs for millions," said the chief minister.

He also reiterated the BJP's commitment to Bundelkhand's development. "When I first visited Bundelkhand in 2017, there was despair. The region was under the grip of the mining mafia, struggling for its identity. I promised to rid Bundelkhand of dacoits and mafia rule. Today, we are fulfilling that promise," he said.

The chief minister highlighted the success of the recent Maha Kumbh, stating, "The state has a population of 25 crore, yet over 66 crore devotees attended the Maha Kumbh. This speaks volumes about Uttar Pradesh's growing prominence." Adityanath also inaugurated a 200-bed smart hospital in Jhansi, built under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. "This hospital will have a 50-bed ICU and top-notch diagnostic facilities. The hub-and-spoke model will allow consultants to provide services across multiple locations," he said.

During his visit, the chief minister toured the Sky Museum in Jhansi, which offers insights into space and the universe. "I had inaugurated this museum virtually, and it has already generated over Rs 20 lakh in revenue," he noted, stressing that projects should be self-sustainable, educational, while also serving as entertainment hubs.

Discussing the CM Yuva Udyami Yojana, Adityanath encouraged young entrepreneurs to create jobs instead of seeking them. "Every youth should aim to provide employment to 8-10 others. Innovation and technology are key to business success," he said.

Referring to the Maha Kumbh, he mentioned that students preparing for competitive exams took advantage of the event by transporting devotees to the Sangam area on motorcycles, earning a livelihood. "Business needs innovation and adaptation," he added.

Adityanath said that while the government had expected one lakh applications for the CM Yuva scheme between January and March, over 1.5 lakh were received, and loans had already been disbursed to nearly 30,000 young entrepreneurs.

He said that on March 25, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh would complete eight years in power, and exhibitions showcasing its schemes would be held in every district. "Each district should connect at least 1,000 youths with the CM Yuva scheme to help them start their own ventures," he stated.

He urged young entrepreneurs to register their businesses with the MSME department, highlighting the government's support. "Once you register, even in the unfortunate event of a disaster, the government provides Rs 5 lakh in insurance coverage," he assured.

Adityanath announced the establishment of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), covering 56,000 acres between Jhansi and Kanpur. "This will be India's largest industrial township, making Bundelkhand a global economic hub." He said that investors had already started showing interest, with 2,000 acres in Lalitpur allocated for a pharmaceutical park. "Lalitpur also has a medical college, and soon, Jhansi will have a world-class convention center for public events, exhibitions, and investor meets," he added.

The chief minister said Bundelkhand, once plagued by water shortages, is now undergoing rapid progress. "Every household will soon have piped drinking water under the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme, and irrigation projects are ensuring water reaches every farm," he said.

The chief minister urged people to resist any attempt to revive mafia rule in the region.

"Do not allow those who oppressed the poor, harassed traders, and endangered women's safety to return. The government stands with you in ensuring justice and security," he asserted.

Adityanath announced an increase of Rs 150 per quintal in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat and the launch of affordable food canteens named after Mata Shabari in every mandi. "These canteens will provide tea and meals at low prices for farmers," he said.

He also highlighted plans to build hostels for working women under the Mata Ahilyabai scheme and ensure that backward communities, previously deprived of government benefits, are now included. "We have allocated funds in the state budget to connect every poor household with government welfare schemes," he added.

The Chief Minister concluded by paying tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, stating "her spirit continues to inspire us to build a strong and self-reliant Bundelkhand." During the event, loans were distributed to 1,070 young entrepreneurs under the CM Yuva Udyami scheme. PTI KIS TIR TIR