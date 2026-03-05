UP: Watchman found dead in farmhouse in Muzaffarnagar; police suspect animal attack

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A 50-year-old watchman was found dead in a farmhouse on the Delhi - Dehradun National Highway here, with police suspecting that he might have been attacked by an animal.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sab said the incident occurred in the Bibipur area on Wednesday.

According to police, the man was employed as a watchman in the farmhouse.

Flesh was found cut off on the watchman’s face, and he was likely attacked by an animal, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are on to ascertain the cause of death, Sab added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ