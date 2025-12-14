UP wedding hits chord with unique surname

Jaunpur (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) An ordinary wedding it was not, for its invitation card carried a unique double-barrelled surname with roots in 17th-century India, straddling two communities with an ease one suspects ever existed.

This was the wedding of Mohammad Khalid Dubey, a scion of the lineage forged in the Mughal era.

On Sunday, a reception feast was held in Dehri village of Kerakat tehsil for the wedding.

The 'bahu bhoj', in Hindi, or 'dawat-e-walima', in Urdu, was held by Khalid Dubey's uncle, Naushad Ahmad Dubey, whose family traces its roots to 1669, to Lal Bahadur Dubey, a zamindar.

According to the family, their ancestors migrated from Azamgarh district, and while their faith changed over generations, they retained their family name as a link to their roots.

"For us, this is about belonging," Naushad Ahmad Dubey said. "Religion may change, but ancestry does not. We found our origins in the Dubey lineage, and we continue to carry that identity with pride." The gathering drew guests from across religious, social and cultural circles.

Naushad Ahmad Dubey said the wedding was attended by Jagatguru Baba Balakdas Devacharya Maharaj of the Patalpuri Peeth, Mahant Jagdishwar Das, Government of India Urdu Council member Nazneen Ansari, and Vishal Bharat Sansthan national president Rajeev Guru.

Naushad is also associated with Vishal Bharat Sansthan.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionaries Krishan Gopal and Indresh Kumar also conveyed their greetings to the family over the phone, he said. PTI COR CDN VN VN