UP: Wife among two held for murdering man in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A woman and a man she was in a relationship with were arrested here for allegedly murdering her husband, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh said the deceased, Anil Chauhan (35), a resident of Atardaria village, was reported missing on Tuesday at Sahatwar police station. His body was found under the Chakni bridge the next morning.

Injury marks were found on the corpse's neck, he added.

Based on a complaint lodged by Anil's mother, a case was registered against his wife Anita Devi and Dilip Chauhan on the charges of murder and other related sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The duo were allegedly in a relationship.

Singh said they were arrested from Sahatwar and sent to jail on Sunday, and the knife used to commit the crime was recovered. Further legal proceedings are underway.