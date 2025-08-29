UP: Wife, daughters approach police against 52-year-old man's plan to marry again

Etah (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) The wife and daughters of a 52-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district approached police on Friday, seeking action against his alleged plan to remarry, police said.

The matter was reported from Muideenpur village under Jaithra police station limits, where Prem Raj alias Pappu reportedly stopped talking to his family after expressing his intent to marry again, they said.

Prem Raj's wife Sneh Lata, accompanied by her daughters and daughters-in-law, filed a written complaint with police, seeking their intervention to prevent her husband from going ahead with his plan.

Jaithra SHO Ritesh Thakur said, "We are conducting an inquiry. Efforts will be made to mediate between the family members." Police said the matter has sparked curiosity in the village, where locals have been discussing the man's plan to marry again, adding that action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.