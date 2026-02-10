UP: Wife, her lover hack man to death after getting him intoxicated; arrested

Etawah (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A man was allegedly hacked to death by his wife and her lover after the duo made him consume liquor to incapacitate him, police here said on Tuesday.

The accused fled after the incident but were arrested within 24 hours, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the incident took place on the intervening night of February 8 and 9 at the victim's residence in Padiya Pura village under Bharthana police station limits.

According to police, the victim, Ranveer Singh (45), was allegedly killed by his wife, Pooja (40), and her 20-year-old lover Arpit, a resident of the same village.

The two allegedly made Ranveer consume liquor and when he was heavily intoxicated late at night, attacked him with an axe, striking him repeatedly and killing him on the spot.

The murder came to light the next morning when Ranveer's father, Lakhan Singh, found the house to be silent and went inside, discovering his son's blood-soaked body lying on the floor. Pooja was found missing from the house, police said.

On being informed by the deceased's brother Pradeep Kumar, Station House Officer Vikram Singh reached the spot with a team. Police recovered a blood-stained axe lying near the deceased and sent the body for postmortem examination.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Pooja was in a relationship with Arpit and her husband had objected to the affair. Police said the accused killed him as he had become an obstacle in their relationship.

Based on a complaint lodged by Pradeep , a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Pooja and Arpit and a manhunt was launched.

On Tuesday, police arrested the duo from near the Ahnaiya river bridge while they were allegedly trying to flee. A motorcycle, two mobile phones, a purse, an ATM card and a blood-stained shirt was recovered from their possession, police said.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, telling police that they were in love. Ranveer had opposed their relationship, following which they killed him with an axe, the SSP said. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB