UP will achieve USD 1 trillion target with right policy and precise implementation: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Jan 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday exuded confidence the state will achieve the USD 1 trillion target with the right policy and precise implementation as its goals are well defined.

The chief minister in a meeting here discussed the ongoing efforts and future policies aimed at achieving the ambitious goal of establishing Uttar Pradesh as a USD 1 trillion economy.

"Our intentions are clear, goals well defined and with right policy and precise implementation, we will reach the $1 trillion target," he said, according to an official release.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh's economy is in its best condition today due to the planned efforts of the last six and a half years.

"The state's total GDP, which stood at Rs 16.45 lakh crore in 2021-22, has now surged to over Rs 22.58 lakh crore in 2022-23. With a 9.2 per cent contribution to the national income, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the second largest economy in the country, playing a pivotal role as the growth engine of the country," he said.

The chief minister said the GDP of the state in the present scenario is estimated to be more than Rs 25.55 lakh crore in 2023-24.

Adityanath said it is imperative that all departments escalate their efforts to reach the one trillion dollar target by 2027, adding enhanced planning and coordination are essential.

The chief minister said it is crucial to gather accurate data for our planning to be in line with the target.

Organise workshops/training for statistical officers at each department level to ensure proper assessment of the situation in various sectors, he added.

Underlining the state possesses significant potential and the current landscape offers favourable opportunities, Adityanath said, "We will have to take full advantage of this. The progress of all departments should be reviewed every month by the Planning department against the targets set for economic betterment." During the meeting, the chief minister also sought proposal for the establishment of a Pharmaceutical Research and Innovation Institute near Lucknow. PTI SAB AS AS