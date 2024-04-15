UP will form basis for BJP-led NDA winning 400-plus seats: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) Giving a new election slogan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will form the basis for BJP-led NDA winning 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

"Assi banega aadhar, NDA char sau paar, phir ek baar Modi sarkar," he said at a press conference here.

"BJP's Sankalp Patra serves as the blueprint for a 'naya, shreshth, aatmanirbhar and viksit Bharat (new, great, self-reliant and developed India). In addition to declaring a war against corruption, it reaffirms the commitment to elevate India from antyodaya to sarvodaya and position it as a global leader," Adityanath said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here.

The chief minister highlighted that on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the BJP's Sankalp Patra. Its first four copies represent the four social pillars of the country - gareeb (poor), yuva (youth), annadata (farmers), and nari (women), collectively known as GYAN, he said.

Advertisment

"The BJP's Sankalp Patra is Modi's guarantee. The citizens of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee of making India developed and self-reliant," he said.

"Modi's guarantee means taking forward the concept of viksit Bharat (developed India) through aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) with the spirit of development of all sections of people without discrimination, he said.

The aspirations of the nation today align with PM Modi's vision, which guides our mission, he further said.

Advertisment

The manifesto reveals the BJP's commitment to continuing and expanding the scope of all the poor welfare schemes, including free ration, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Awas Yojana, he said.

The Sankalp Patra also reiterates the party's resolve to achieve a developed and self-reliant India with the spirit of Nation First, he added.

"This is the first general election in which a feeling of confidence about the results is being seen across the country because people have faith in Modi ji's guarantee," he said.

The BJP released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' on Sunday, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC, with the prime minister pitching for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world. PTI SAB MNK MNK