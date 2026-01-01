UP will set new benchmarks of governance in New Year: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed confidence that the state will set new benchmarks of prosperity, good governance and all-round development in 2026.

Opposition leaders Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav also shared their New Year messages.

In a post on X, Adityanath said under the "visionary guidance" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a "New Uttar Pradesh" is playing an important role as a partner in the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He said the development and public welfare schemes being implemented in the state have significantly improved the living standards of the people, with benefits reaching the poor, farmers, youth, women and every section of society in a transparent, swift and effective manner.

"I am fully confident that in the year 2026, Uttar Pradesh, under the development-oriented policies of the double-engine government, will set new benchmarks of prosperity, good governance and all-round progress," Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati extended New Year greetings to people, wishing them happiness, peace, prosperity, security and a life of self-respect.

She expressed hope that the New Year would make the daily lives of the poor and hardworking sections easier, free from what she described as increasing restrictions of rules and laws, and said the struggle for better days for the Bahujan society would continue in political and social life.

समस्त देशवासियों तथा दुनिया भर में रहने वाले भारतीय नागरिकों एवं उनके परिवार वालों को आज नववर्ष सन् 2026 की दिली मुबारकबाद एवं उन सबकी सुख, शान्ति, समृद्धि, सुरक्षा एवं आत्म-सम्मान व स्वाभिमान-युक्त जीवन की शुभकामनायें।

नया साल देश में सर्वसमाज के हर ग़रीब व मेहनतकश लोगों… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 1, 2026

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in his New Year message on X, called for fresh resolve and change. He said a new dawn brings new hopes and that change begins with oneself.

नये साल का नया सवेरा

आशाओं का नया बसेरा



आइए नये रण के लिए नये प्रण लें।



नया संकल्प ही नया कल लाता है।



हम बदलेंगे तो सब बदलेगा!



नव वर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 1, 2026

In an earlier post, he dedicated the New Year to what he termed "PDA sentinels", who he said were committed to safeguarding democracy, constitutional rights and social justice, and to standing with the oppressed and marginalised.

He said he would give certificates to "PDA sentinels" to document their efforts in history for safeguarding democracy.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister stressed the values of equality, dignity, fraternity and harmony, raising slogans in support of humanity and the Constitution.