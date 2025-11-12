UP: Woman absconding since 2019 in fraud case arrested

Lucknow, Nov 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a woman accused in a major fraud case who had been absconding since 2019 and carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on her arrest, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the accused, Priyanka Singh (40), wife of Rajesh Kumar Singh and resident of Sahara State, Jankipuram, Lucknow, was arrested from Saubhagyam Apartments, under PGI Police Station limits in Lucknow at around 8:45 AM on Tuesday.

An STF spokesperson said Priyanka Singh was wanted in connection with a fraud case lodged in 2019. She was part of a company named JKB Land and Developers Infrastructure Ltd., which allegedly cheated investors of several crores of rupees in the name of fixed deposits and land development schemes.

The company, founded in 2011, was operated by Priyanka Singh, her husband Rajesh Kumar Singh, and other directors, including Deepak Shukla, Ashish Srivastava, Durgesh Jaiswal, and Vikrant Tripathi. The firm's registered office was located at Havelock Road, Hazratganj, Lucknow, and a branch was run in the Lalitpur district, officials said.

Investigations revealed that the company collected money from local investors through agents and later disappeared, prompting several complaints of fraud. A case was subsequently lodged in Lalitpur, and while one of the directors, Ashish Srivastava, was arrested earlier from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka Singh remained on the run.

Priyanka Singh has been handed over to the Kotwali Lalitpur police, and further legal proceedings are underway.