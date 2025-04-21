UP woman accuses husband of marrying cop month after their wedding

Hapur (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) A woman has filed a complaint against her husband accusing him of illegally marrying a female head constable, a month after their wedding, police here said Monday.

Based on her complaint, the SP has transferred the accused constable to another posting, they said.

The complainant, Neha told the media here that she got married to Naveen, a resident of Gajalpur, on February 16.

"Soon after our marriage, I discovered that my husband was in a relationship with a woman head constable posted in Hapur district," Neha said.

She alleged that Naveen forcibly took her to the constable’s residence in Saket Colony and made her touch the constable’s feet.

"He pressured me to stay in the village while keeping the constable in Meerut. Then in March, without divorcing me, he married her. I have photographic evidence of their wedding," Neha claimed.

She added that on April 16, around 9 pm, she caught Naveen and the constable together in Saket Colony and called the police.

"They were taken to the police station, but my husband threatened to kill me there," she said.

"On Saturday, he threatened to commit suicide with the constable and falsely implicate my family in criminal cases," she added.

Neha also alleged that Naveen insisted on keeping both women in the marriage and warned of serious consequences if she did not comply.

"Based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered. Police are investigating and conducting searches at various locations to locate the accused," SHO Manoj Kumar Balyan said. PTI COR KIS HIG