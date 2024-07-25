UP: Woman among three held for staging fake robbery

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman and two others were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly staging a fake robbery, police said.

The accused, Sonam Saxena, lodged a police complaint claiming that on Sunday night some unknown people had looted her bag full of Rs 21 lakh cash, they said.

Saxena got the money by selling a land, which was gifted to her by her acquaintance Rajneesh Mishra, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

When Mishra got to know about the sale, he started pressuring Saxena to give him the money she received in advance, Meena said.

During investigation, it was found that Saxena staged the robbery to avoid giving the money to Mishra, he said.

Saxena, along with Shakib and Kamran, were arrested on Thursday, the SP said, adding that she confessed to the crime during interrogation and the three accused were sent to jail. PTI COR CDN NSM NB