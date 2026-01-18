UP: Woman arrested on religious conversion charges in Mau

Mau (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) A woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly carrying out religious conversion at her residence here, police said.

They said promotional materials related to religious conversion was recovered from her possession.

According to Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar, a local, Radheshyam, filed a complaint at the City Police Station alleging that the woman, identified as Savita, and some other individuals have been allegedly luring people in the area to convert to Christianity.

Subsequently, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Savita was arrested and materials related to religious promotion were seized from her residence, the SP said.

A detailed probe is on and others involved in the alleged activity are being identified, he added. PTI COR ABN ABN RUK RUK