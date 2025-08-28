UP: Woman attacks boyfriend's private parts in Hardoi; detained

Hardoi (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) A woman allegedly attacked her boyfriend and injured his private parts after an argument between the two escalated at her home in the Mallawan police station area here, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, a resident of Rajasthan, was taken to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable, police said, adding that the woman has been detained.

The two met while working in the same company and had been in a relationship for four years, police said.

"The woman had called his boyfriend to her home on Wednesday night. After an argument broke out during the conversation, the woman attacked her boyfriend and injured his private parts. The woman has been taken into custody," ASP Nripendra Kumar said. PTI COR CDN ANM ARI