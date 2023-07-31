UP woman attempts suicide after attacking child, niece

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman allegedly tried killing herself here on Monday after she attacked her child and niece with a sharp weapon, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Sahsepur in the Aurai area here after Preeti had an argument with her husband Suraj, they added.

According to police, the couple frequently quarrelled with each other as Preeti accused Suraj of having secretly married another woman.

Following a dispute again on Monday Morning, the accused in a fit of rage allegedly attacked her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Pari and 8-year-old niece Shruti with a sharp weapon, leaving them seriously injured, Deputy SP Umeshwar Prabhat Singh said.

Preeti then allegedly tried killing herself by slitting her throat but her family members intervened and informed the police about the incident, Singh said.

The police found the three of them in critical condition and took them to the district hospital, the DSP said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR SAB RPA