UP: Woman attempts suicide in Firozabad district court premises over dispute with her in-laws

Firozabad (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman on Tuesday allegedly attempted suicide by pouring kerosene on herself in the premises of the Firozabad district court due to a dispute with her in-laws, police said.

Speaking about the incident, Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Poonam Yadav, wife of Amit Yadav, a resident of Mathura Nagar under the Kotwali North police station area, had filed a case against her in-laws and husband on September 21, 2025, following which the police arrested her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law. The accused in-laws were released from jail a few days later, while her husband remains in jail.

Poonam, who had gone to the court for a hearing, allegedly poured kerosene on herself, following which, a police officer present in the court immediately caught her, the police said.

The woman alleged that her in-laws were selling her property. She is being questioned, and further action will be taken based on the investigation, the police said.