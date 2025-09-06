UP: Woman beaten to death in attack over children fight in Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was beaten to death with sticks and rods here in Sathra village in a flare-up that sparked over a minor tiff among children, police said on Friday.

According to police, a fight broke out among children during a play Thursday evening, which quickly escalated when their families became involved.

In a fit of rage, one group armed themselves with sticks and batons stormed the house of the other party, and launched an attack.

"The attacked a woman, identified as Rahmani alias Alia, who was present in the house, leaving her critically injured," Circle Officer Anit Mishra said.

He said that her husband, Razzaq, named the assailants as Musaffar, Sher Ali, Naseem, and also a minor.

"The attackers severely beat Alia. Hearing her screams, neighbours gathered, but by then, the attackers had already fled, hurling abuses," Mishra said.

Alia was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed during treatment on Friday.

The CO said police have arrested three people in connection with the death and sent them to jail.

An action is also being taken against the juvenile offender, he said.