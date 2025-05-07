UP: Woman, boyfriend elope from her wedding in Barabanki; later found hanging from tree

Barabanki, May 7 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and her boyfriend were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Wednesday after she allegedly eloped with him from her wedding venue two days prior, police said.

A police officer said that said a three-page suicide note along with the boyfriend's motorcycle were recovered from the spot.

Shilpa Yadav (22) and her boyfriend Bhanu Pratap Singh (28) were found hanging from the same saree in a mango orchard, around 500 metres, on the outskirts of of Lalpur village in Masauli area, a police officer said.

According to officials, Yadav was scheduled to marry Sunil Kumar of Pyarepur Saraiya village in the Safdarganj area on May 5.

Locals informed police that she left with Singh during the 'dwar puja' ritual while wedding festivities were underway.

To avoid embarrassment, her family conducted the ceremony with the groom using her niece as a substitute bride, police said.

In the suicide note, the couple said they were ending their lives by choice and regretted their actions.

“If we cannot live together, we have decided to die together. We loved each other, so we will bear the consequences together. Papa, please forgive me,” the note read, according to police.

Circle Officer Ramnagar Garima Pant, who visited the spot along with a forensic team, said police were informed about the incident around 7 am.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said, adding that preliminary findings suggest a case of suicide linked to the couple's affair.