UP: Woman burnt alive for dowry in Pilibhit; husband, in-laws booked

Pilibhit (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district have registered a case of dowry death against a man and his parents for allegedly burning his 26-year-old wife alive after their repeated demands for dowry were not met, officials said on Wednesday.

Jehanabad SHO Manoj Kumar Mishra said the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Amar Pal, the deceased woman's brother.

According to the complaint, Sonkali married Naresh Kumar, a resident of Milak Qazi village, on April 28, 2017. Her husband frequently subjected her to physical abuse for failing to bring a motorcycle and jewellery as dowry.

Sonkali’s father-in-law, Janki, and mother-in-law, Bhagwan Devi, have also been accused of subjecting her to sustained mental and physical abuse, the SHO said.

Following a dispute on March 30, Kumar and his parents allegedly wrapped Sonkali in soiled clothes, poured turpentine on her, and set her on fire, Mishra said.

Before succumbing to her injuries on April 6, Sonkali narrated the entire sequence of events to her brother, Amar Pal, the officer said, adding that necessary legal proceedings are being initiated. PTI COR KIS ARI