UP woman claims husband gave her 'triple talaq' over phone

Kaushambi, Nov 7 (PTI) A woman alleged that her husband gave her 'triple talaq' over phone for not fulfilling his dowry demands in the Kokhraj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Iktesha Siddiqui submitted an application at the police station, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

Siddiqui alleged she had been assaulted by her husband Shabaz Ahmad and that her children were kept hungry due to her inability to meet his dowry demands, the police said.

Fed up with the regular abuse, Siddiqui said she moved to her maternal home in Mumbai with her children in March. On June 12, her husband allegedly gave her 'triple talaq' over the phone, they added.

She also claimed that Ahmad was planning to marry again on November 7, Srivastava said.

Based on the evidence, strict action will be taken against the accused, he added. PTI CORR ABN ARD SZM